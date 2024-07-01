Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 4.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $37.95 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

