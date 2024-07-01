Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 139 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.