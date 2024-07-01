Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $276,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $10.00 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

