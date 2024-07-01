Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

