Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

