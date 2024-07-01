Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 90,349.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 250,268 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $972,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $952,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

