Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,600 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

