Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

