Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,762 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $23,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LRGF stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

