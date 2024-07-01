Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $92.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

