Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URNM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

