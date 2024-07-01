Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 72.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -466.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

