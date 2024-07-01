Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Up 14.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14.3% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 1,821,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 258,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

Specifically, insider Sue Rivett sold 68,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £15,493.14 ($19,653.86), for a total value of £1,061,140,651.74 ($1,346,112,713.10). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,083 shares of company stock worth $293,937. 52.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -257.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.60.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

