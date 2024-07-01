Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $37.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.71 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.