Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

