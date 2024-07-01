Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Down 29.7% in June

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,701,710 shares in the company, valued at $21,127,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 136,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,947 in the last 90 days.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

MAV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.19. 16,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.