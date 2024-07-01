Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 488.30% from the company’s current price.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

NASDAQ:PSNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 2,246,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,660 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

