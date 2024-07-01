Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.53

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 175819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

