PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.40

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 33990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 370.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 109.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

