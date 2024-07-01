Precision Drilling Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PD. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$126.55.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$96.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.52 and a 12 month high of C$104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.73 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$527.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.50 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 12.06%.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

