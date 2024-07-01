ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.10. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 2,032,564 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

