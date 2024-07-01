Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Down to $11.19

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.19, but opened at $10.96. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 8,485 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

