Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$64.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.44. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$48.31 and a twelve month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

