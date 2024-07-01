Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Skeena Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$7.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08. The company has a market cap of C$666.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$7.53.

In other Skeena Resources news, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

