Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $86.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,680.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $2,888,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

