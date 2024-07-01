Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up to $60.33

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.33, but opened at $61.99. Q2 shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 24,534 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 90.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

