Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

