Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Reduced by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMRN. StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

Amarin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Amarin has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 740,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

