Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted by Analyst

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

