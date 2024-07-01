Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated Lifted by William Blair (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $8.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s FY2025 earnings at $36.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,410.13.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,277.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,303.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,186.89. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

