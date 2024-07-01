Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Reduced by Analyst

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,563,500. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 54.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

