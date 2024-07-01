Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund is a finance company in the Real Estate Development industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.