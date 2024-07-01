Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rambus by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $84,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 616,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $21,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 333,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,317. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $76.38.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $920,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,461,493.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

