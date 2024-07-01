Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

