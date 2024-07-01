Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $233.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

