Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,064,000 after buying an additional 2,222,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $183.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $187.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,026 shares of company stock valued at $24,026,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

