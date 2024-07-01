Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

