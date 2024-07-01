Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,731,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $110.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

