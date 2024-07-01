Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Reliance Global Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.21. 1,102,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39. Reliance Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Global Group news, CEO Ezra Beyman purchased 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

About Reliance Global Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RELI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

