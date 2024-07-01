Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Update

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,019,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 281.2 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RNECF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.
About Renesas Electronics
