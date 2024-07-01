Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
