Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GMS Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GMS in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will earn $9.04 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GMS’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share.

Get GMS alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

GMS Stock Up 1.1 %

GMS opened at $80.61 on Monday. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Institutional Trading of GMS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.