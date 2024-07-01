Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Denison Mines Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denison Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

DNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.99 on Monday. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

