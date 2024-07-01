Research Analysts Set Expectations for Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

