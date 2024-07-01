Reviewing Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) and Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ono Pharmaceutical and Stoke Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ono Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88

Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.57, indicating a potential upside of 52.27%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Ono Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 25.52% 16.14% 14.17% Stoke Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -46.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Stoke Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Stoke Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $3.48 billion N/A $886.50 million $1.84 7.57 Stoke Therapeutics $8.78 million 80.20 -$104.70 million ($2.41) -5.61

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Stoke Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ono Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Stoke Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company has a collaboration with Adimab, LLC to discover novel antibody drugs; a research collaboration with Turbine Ltd. to identify and validate novel oncology targets; Harvard University for validating novel therapeutic targets; and a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Sibylla Biotech in central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company also develops STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.