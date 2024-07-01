RHS Financial LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,436 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

