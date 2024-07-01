RHS Financial LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYW traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.42. 167,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $154.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

