RHS Financial LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,501,000.

Shares of TFLO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.46. 819,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

