RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 28,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $197.25. 41,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.78 and a 200 day moving average of $182.04.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

