RHS Financial LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

RHS Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after buying an additional 211,512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after buying an additional 108,583 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after buying an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 101,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,315. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3169 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

